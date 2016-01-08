Morehouse Professor Marc Lamont Hill Ranked No. 36 on List of 200 University-Based Scholars

ATLANTA — News enthusiasts and political aficionados most likely have seen Marc Lamont Hill frequently pontificating on the controversial or provocative news items of the day on news-based outlets, most particularly CNN and “Huffington Post Live.”

The Morehouse professor is among the 200 university-based scholars recognized by Frederick M. Hess for shaping public discussions on education. Hill is ranked No. 36 on the list.

Hess, who is director of education policy for American Enterprise Institute, released his “Edu-Scholar Public Influence Rankings” by using eight metrics to calculate how much university-based academics moved ideas from academic journals into the national conversation.

“One small way to encourage academics to step into the fray and revisit academic norms is, I think, by doing more to recognize and value those scholars who engage in public discourse,” explained Hess. “These results offer insight into how scholars in a field of public concern are influencing thinking and the national discourse.”

Hill, who is the Distinguished Professor of African American Studies at the iconic HBCU college located on the Atlanta University Center in Georgia, is recognized as one of the leading intellectual voices in the country.

He is the host of “HuffPost Live” and “BET News,” as well as a political contributor for CNN. Among his four books are Beats, Rhymes and Classroom Life: Hip-Hop Pedagogy and the Politics of Identity and The Classroom and the Cell: Conversations on Black Life in America. Two new books—Nobody: America’s War on Its Vulnerable from Ferguson to Baltimore and Beyond and Gentrifier — are slated for publishing in summer 2016.

More than 50 universities claimed a spot in the ranking’s top 200. Morehouse was the only historically black college and was one of only two institutions in the state of Georgia to make the list.

