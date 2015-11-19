Mayor Kasim Reed Participates in World Economic Forum Conference on Urban Mobility

SAN FRANCISCO – The City of Atlanta announced today that Mayor Kasim Reed participated in the World Economic Forum’s “Shaping the Transformation of Urban Mobility” conference, currently taking place in the Bay Area.

Mayor Reed participated in a discussion that included U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony R. Foxx, Mark Fields, president and CEO of the Ford Motor Company and several other mayors and U.S. business leaders. The event features business and government leaders from the world’s leading economies and is focused on developing solutions for transportation challenges as the world’s population shifts.

“Our prosperity is built on our infrastructure, especially our water and transportation systems. Investing in these systems is critical to growing our economy,” said Mayor Reed. “The major population shift toward cities in the U.S. and around the world means we have to rethink our infrastructure and the ways in which people will move around. We must pay close attention to new technologies that will help us be better, more innovative urban planners.”

The discussion centered on the potential for the use of autonomous vehicles and other innovative transportation solutions.

The World Economic Forum is an organization dedicated to improving the state of the world by engaging the foremost political, business and other leaders to shape global, regional and industry agendas.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: