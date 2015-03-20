Tamar Braxton rushed to emergency room

BURBANK, Calif. — Singer, reality star and TV show host Tamar Braxton was recently rushed to a local hospital Thursday afternoon from an apparent anxiety attack and shortness of breath.

“The Real” co-host, RumorFix reported, “was taken to Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center (in suburban Los Angeles), which is just a few blocks away from the Warner Brothers lot where her hit show is shot.”

Braxton’s health dilemma comes right after her 38th birthday and the reports that Vincent Herbert, are allegedly $1.6 million dollars in tax debt. But again, this is all speculation at this point.

This would contradict the public persona as Tamar Braxton and husband are executive producers on three hit shows and her album and concert sales have been steady.

The singer is, of course, the youngest sister of Toni Braxton and they starred together on the popular reality series “Braxton Family Values.” She has been the star of “The Real” since it’s infancy in 2013 alongside co-hosts Loni Love, Adirenne Bailon, Jeannie Mae and Tamera Mowry.

“E!” has reported that Braxton is now home resting after the visit to the hospital. Tamar Braxton is now the mother of a 18-month-old son with husband Vince.

