Kid Rock responds to Beyonce’s fans, the BeyHive, after they blast him relentlessly

Kid Rock doesn’t see anything wrong with his unprovoked vicious attack on Beyonce — and he’s not going to stand being stampeded on by Beyonce’s overzealous fans, called the “BeyHive.”

After being stung relentlessly by Beyonce’s legion of crazed fans for his vulgar and profanity-laced tirade against Beyonce that he didn’t really see why she is such a beloved pop star, Kid Rock issued a simple photo response to the hundreds of millions of bumblebee Beyonce loyalist:

