Funniest responses to Vanilla Ice arrest for home burglary


Terry Shropshire, National Correspondent
vanilla ice

Nineties rapper Vanilla Ice returned to the front page for the first time in about 25 years after the former relevant rapper was arrested on charges of burglarizing an abandoned home in suburban Miami on Wednesday. Police state that the furniture was used to stock up a home that Ice was upgrading for his reality show.

Vanilla Ice in the early 1990s.

Vanilla Ice, born Robert van Winkle in Dallas, said that there is a misunderstanding that will be cleared up in the very near future.

Van Winkle was with burglary and grand theft Wednesday. He was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail and later released on $6,000 bond. Police say furniture, a pool heater, bicycles and other items disappeared from a foreclosure property in Lantana.

“It was blown out of proportion. It’s sad that good news doesn’t travel this fast,” Ice told reporters as he left jail, according to NBC affiliate in Miami. “It’ll all get cleared up, you’ll see,” he said.

The good news is that Winkle is back in the news and social media users had a fun time putting together witty memes and tweets about the one-hit wonder who turned into a home improvement specialist that became a reality show.

Take a look at the funniest memes and tweets below:

 

