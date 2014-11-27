Ludacris, T.I., Rich Homie Quan, Braxton Sisters, Give Back on Thanksgiving

From the inception of his multiplatinum and Grammy-winning career, Ludacris has been known for his philanthropic pursuits nearly as much for spitting out machine-gun rapid rhymes.

However, the Ludacris Foundation was hardly the only celebrity-based outfit to give back to the community on the eve of the biggest family-oriented holiday, Thanksgiving.

Everyone from T.I. to Rich Homie Quan to Snoop to Big Sean to the Braxton Sisters and Toya stepped up to … well … the plate and delivered scrumptious plates and turkeys to those less fortunate than them.

Flip the e-page to see the celebrities giving back on Thanksgiving:

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13Next page »

Also On Atlanta Daily World: