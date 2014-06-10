Help break the line dancing World’s Record!

Step, Kick, Step, Slide…

Join Us for the D&R Hustle!

Dancing can be a fun way to burn calories.

Dancing can unite generations and cultures.

Dancing begins at 7:30pm on June 20th.

Roland Ford, a native Pittsburgher known as the Dancing DJ, choreographed a special dance to attempt to break the Line Dancing World’s Record!

WHEN: Friday, June 20th – 7:30 pm

WHERE: Penn Ave at Ninth Street – Cultural District

WHY: To Take a Healthy Step

An Initiative of the

Dignity & Respect Campaign of Greater Pittsburgh

You can practice the D&R Hustle before June 20th with this instructional video:

D&R Hustle Dance

Or, attend one or more of these rehearsals:

Friday, June 13 at 7 pm – Dancing in the Square in Market Square – Downtown

Tuesday, June 17 at 7:30pm – Katz Plaza (Penn at 7th) in the Cultural District

Wednesday, June 18 at 7 pm – Schenley Park Activity Center (Skating Rink)

The Line Dancing event is part of the June 20-22 annual Pittsburgh JazzLive International Festival hosted by the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

For more information, call 855.222.8211. See you there!

The Dignity & Respect Campaign is an awareness campaign designed to join individuals, community leaders, community organizations, educational institutions, businesses, and corporations under the common notion that everyone deserves dignity and respect. What started in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania as a local community effort, has now become a national initiative dedicated to driving inclusion and promoting campaign launch efforts in every major city in the U.S.

