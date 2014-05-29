ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith blasts Tiny for ratting out T.I.’s cheating ways

Television sports reporter Stephen A. Smith figurative grabbed Tameka “Tiny” Harris by the collar and scolded her for airing out her dirty marriage laundry on the world stage instead of handling the matter in-house.

The famed ESPN “First Take” sports debater also criticized her for helping to create the toxic atmosphere that ruined the friendship between her husband, rapper T.I. “Tip” Harris, and boxing champ Floyd Mayweather. The two were captured on camera brawling at a Fatburger joint in Vegas a few days ago based on photos and suggestive Instagram postings Tiny put up in an effort to make her husband jealous.

The ploy worked.

Look at what Smith had to say about Tiny’s shenanigans that precipitated a chair-throwing brawl:

“Why would the wife go on Twitter and dime out her husband like that?” he said. “That doesn’t make sense to me. If it were true, that is your husband and he is supposed to take precedent over everybody else. Even if he’s wrong, that’s something that you tell him privately. You don’t tell the world he was wrong. That’s the dude you go home to… If I have a wife and I go on Twitter and she’s telling the world that I’m wrong, the next call she may get is from a divorce attorney.”

