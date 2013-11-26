City Councilman Kwanza Hall Joins Former NFL Players For Thanksgiving Donation to Atlanta Families

Atlanta City Councilman Kwanza Hall will join members of the Atlanta Chapter of the National Football League’s Former Players Association (NFLFPA-AC) Tuesday, November 26 at 3:00 p.m. for a donation of Thanksgiving turkeys to the families of the Henderson Place Apartments, 520 Irwin Street NE 30312, in the Martin Luther King, Jr. Landmark District.

“I am enormously grateful to these accomplished sportsmen for their generosity,” said Hall. “The holidays are an especially tough time for families of the Boulevard corridor. The Atlanta chapter’s donation to the families of Henderson Place, who live just two blocks from the birth home of Martin Luther King, Jr., reminds the families that they are not alone and that we are all in this together.”

The donation is the first of a series of NFLFPA activities in partnership with Hall’s Year of Boulevard initiative, a multi-year effort to improve the lives of children, families, and seniors in District 2’s Boulevard corridor, which has the highest concentration of poverty in the southeastern United States.

After greetings from Councilman Hall and representatives from NFLFPA-AC, Henderson Place families will have an opportunity to meet NFLFPA-AC members.

