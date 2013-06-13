Crazy, Scary Video of 2 Chainz Robbed at Gunpoint in California

Well now there’s video that proves the rapper was part of that unfortunate exchange, and it’s the most surreal and crazy thing we’ve seen.

2 Chainz and his entourage were casually walking down the street Sunday afternoon when at least 2 men approached the crew and pointed guns at them … one in a white shirt, the other in a black hoodie.

2 Chainz and his crew immediately scattered — frantically trying to sprint down the street while the gunmen chased after them.

One of the gunmen seemed to be having fun during the incident … and gleefully skipped after the rapper while 2 Chainz tried to get away.

During the chase, 2 Chainz stumbles and falls … and one of the gunmen pounces … hovering over the rapper with his gun drawn.