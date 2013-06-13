Crazy, Scary Video of 2 Chainz Robbed at Gunpoint in California

Remember earlier this week when we told you 2 Chainz had been robbed at gunpoint? And then conflicting reports said that it was just his entourage involved?
Well now there’s video that proves the rapper was part of that unfortunate exchange, and it’s the most surreal and crazy thing we’ve seen.
2 Chainz and his entourage were casually walking down the street Sunday afternoon when at least 2 men approached the crew and pointed guns at them … one in a white shirt, the other in a black hoodie.
2 Chainz and his crew immediately scattered — frantically trying to sprint down the street while the gunmen chased after them.
One of the gunmen seemed to be having fun during the incident … and gleefully skipped after the rapper while 2 Chainz tried to get away.
During the chase, 2 Chainz stumbles and falls … and one of the gunmen pounces … hovering over the rapper with his gun drawn.
The guys stole 2 Chainz’s cell phone and wallet, but he was unharmed otherwise.
Close call! We’re glad he’s safe. But unfortunately he got locked up later on that same week! Rough, man.
By Christina Coleman for Global Grind Staff