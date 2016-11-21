Operation Homefront and Atlanta Dollar Tree Stores Launch Holiday Toy Drive Collection for Military Children

With repeated and extended deployments and frequent relocations, the families of many junior enlisted service members and wounded warriors face financial hardships and must forgo spending money on gifts. As the holiday shopping season gets into full swing this week, now is your chance to help them. Operation Homefront field offices and Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) are teaming up to assist military families by collecting purchased toys through Dec. 8 to be distributed to the children of service members this holiday season.

This is the 10th year that Operation Homefront and Dollar Tree have joined forces for their annual Holiday Toy Drive. Dollar Tree shoppers purchase the toys and place them in collection boxes set up in the stores, including those located atMoreland Avenue SE, Martin Luther King Avenue, Briarcliff Road, and Buford Highway.

Thanks in large measure to the tremendous support of Dollar Tree patrons, Operation Homefront’s Holiday Toy Drive collected more than 7 million toys nationwide in 2015 for military kids.

More information on the Holiday Toy Drive is available online at http://www.operationhomefront.net/holidaytoys/.

A national nonprofit, Operation Homefront builds strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. With more than 3,200 volunteers nationwide, Operation Homefront has provided assistance to tens of thousands of military families since its inception shortly after 9/11. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 92 percent of Operation Homefront’s expenditures go directly to programs that provide support to our military families. For more information, go to http://www.OperationHomefront.net.

