President Obama invites victorious Donald Trump to White House

Conceding to the Democratic Party’s shocking and devastating defeat to President-elect Donald Trump, President Obama invited Trump to meet with him at the White House to discuss the transfer of power. .

Obama called The Donald after the business magnate surpassed the threshold to win the presidency of the United States to congratulate him, which indicated a great rebuke of Hillary Clinton. The two leaders planned to meet Thursday at the White House, where Obama was to update Trump about ongoing planning for the transition.

Obama said they would talk about “what steps we can take as a country to come together after this hard-fought election season.”

“Ensuring a smooth transition of power is one of the top priorities the president identified at the beginning of the year and a meeting with the president-elect is the next step,” White House press secretary Josh Earnest said in a statement.

