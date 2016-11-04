Englewood Native Crowned Ms. Worldwide USA Ambassador

Englewood’s Gem Crowned Ms. Worldwide USA Ambassador for the LOLC

The Live Out Loud Charity crowned Chicago native Angel Simmons as its 2016-2017 Ms. Worldwide USA Ambassador in late October at their 7th Annual Chicago Fashion Show Fundraiser. The event was held at Kings Hall Banquets in Lombard, Illinois where 100 models, 50 beauty queens and over 200 guests were in attendance. The Englewood native, is a shining light, brightly stands out as an example of the young, gifted and Black youth who grow up and live in Englewood, often considered a high crime area.

This is Ms.Simmons’ second time around. She has served as the organization’s Ms. Worldwide Illinois Ambassador since March of 2015. She will continue her work with the LOLC to spread awareness about their mission of suicide prevention, anti-bullying and core character development in Illinois and beyond. During her 2015 term, Ms. Simmons’ advocated for suicide intervention, depression awareness, and grief and loss support. She is excited and happy about her efforts particularly because she is committed to assisting those in need of such services. As a certified Grief and Loss Coach, this term she will be focusing on grief and loss support for those struggling with chronic illness and those who have lost loved ones specifically to suicide and violence.

ABOUT ANGELA SIMMONS

A graduate from Whitney Young Magnet High School and Columbia College Chicago, Ms. Simmons hails from Chicago’s Englewood community where she actually grew up. Her experiences are well rounded including, runway and print model, author, columnist, blogger, speaker, storyteller, coach, and the President of The Message, Inc.

The Message Inc., provides media consulting services and wellness support groups. Simmons serves on the Board of Directors for the Karitos Christian Arts Association, where she also works as their PR Coordinator and as a Literary Department faculty member.

Last month, Simmons joined the Associate Board for Open Books, which brings used books and literary events to underserved areas. Simmons will be working to bring Open Books to Englewood. There she does one more thing serving as co-host for a monthly Storytelling Open Mic show at Kusanya Café. When she’s not on the runway, you can find Simmons behind the mic performing on stages throughout the city- recently and most notably as the lead character in The REECH Project’s “My Last Party” production.

Her volunteer work was a continuation of her interests to serve others such as serving meals at each Chicagoland Ronald McDonald House, over 20 speaking appearances at schools, hospitals and community programs, collecting new school supplies for Chicago events, earning 12 certifications in suicide prevention, trauma and mental health, and helping to coordinate the 1st Annual 5k Fundraiser for the LOLC with Just Be Unstoppable, Inc.

As the 2016 Ms. Worldwide USA Ambassador, Simmons will be partnering with other suicide prevention and mental health organizations including the Illinois Chapter of the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention (AFSP), The REECH Project and Just Be Unstoppable, Inc. to continue spreading awareness about suicide prevention and bringing hope to hurting people. If you are interested in seeking Ms. Simmons for any professional service contact The Message, Inc. to book Simmons for interviews and appearances. More information about the Live Out Loud Charity can be found at: www.liveoutloudcharity.org or by calling 815/914-8602.

