Things To Know: Cubs World Series Parade Route and Rally

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: CUBS WORLD SERIES PARADE AND RALLY

Tomorrow, the City of Chicago will host a parade and rally to celebrate the Cubs World Series win!

In advance of the celebration, the City is sharing the following information for all parade and rally goers:

Trolleys and buses will take off at 10am from Wrigley, and the parade will get underway downtown at approximately 11am. Parade goers are strongly encouraged to watch the parade at the following designated areas where the Cubs procession will be traveling at parade speed, which is slow enough for fans to view: Addison from Sheffield to Pine Grove North Michigan Avenue from Oak St. to Ohio St. Columbus Dr. from Monroe St. to Balbo Ave.



Residents, motorists and fans should expect traffic delays throughout the Loop due to the parade. For those that drive to the events, please be advised there additional traffic is expected Downtown in areas between 31 st and Division, and from Halsted to Lake Shore Drive; and in Wrigleyville from Irving to Belmont, and Southport to Lake Shore.

and Division, and from Halsted to Lake Shore Drive; and in Wrigleyville from Irving to Belmont, and Southport to Lake Shore. Street closures around Wrigley: Closures will be implemented as public safety needs warrant. It should be anticipated that closures may be in effect as early as 5am; streets are anticipated to be re-open by noon Clark Street from Grace to Newport Avenue Addison Street from Racine to Lake Shore Drive

Street closures around procession to Grant Park: Residents should anticipate parking restrictions and street closures to be implemented on Michigan Avenue, between Lake Shore Drive and Wacker. Closures will be implemented as public safety needs warrant. It should be anticipated that closures may be in effect as early at 10am. Streets are anticipated to re-open by 1pm, or as soon as it is safe to do so.

Additional street closures may be implemented as necessary due to crowd size to ensure the public safety of pedestrians and parade attendees.

The gates at Lower Hutchinson Field open at 8am for the rally, which is slated to begin at noon. Attendees can enter Grant Park at Jackson and Michigan or Michigan and Congress. Attendees with disabilities can enter Grant Park at Balbo and Michigan. City officials will be on hand to provide ADA accommodations for any attendee who needs them.

If your car is towed or relocated, call 311 to find out where your car has been taken.

Lastly, residents are encouraged to celebrate responsibly! To ensure safety for all rally-goers, the city will prohibit the following items: Any bag, case or purse other than clear bags; Balloons and beach balls; Cameras with lenses longer than 6″ when fully extended; Cans, bottles or other beverage containers; Clothing or signage with offensive or vulgar language; Confetti coolers; Fireworks, smoke bombs; Ice chests; Illegal drugs; Laser pens and pointers; Noise-making devices (i.e., horns, whistles, etc.); Poles to display banners or flags; Seat cushions with zippered covers, pockets or flaps; Strollers; Umbrellas; Video or movie cameras; Weapons; Any other items deemed to be dangerous or inappropriate; Outside food and beverage not sealed in its original package.

Illegal use of drones will result in a physical arrest.

A map of the designated parade watch areas is attached. For updates on street closures and traffic delays, please check with Notify Chicago on Twitter @notifychicago, or signup to get text alerts at notifychicago@cityofchicago.org

