30 Great Ways to Market to Professionals and Other Businesses

Today I’d like to talk to you about how to turn prospects into customers and retain them for future marketing . While your marketing is doing its job, you need to be working on turning those prospects into customers. There are a few key ways to draw them in and seal the deal. You need to be:

Inviting

Informative

Enjoyable

The biggest fear of most prospects or new customers is buyer’s remorse. You want to avoid this at all costs, and this should be mitigated if you’ve provided a quality product/service that delivers on the marketing claims you’ve made.

However, this can still occur. There are two ways to deal with this:

Offer to refund money — no questions asked.

Offer a bonus they can keep even if they return the product.

These offers alone will also mitigate buyer’s remorse because the customer will trust you more, just for offering these things.

There are number of other ways to turn a prospect into a customer:

Offer prospects a special price as an opportunity for you to test the market. Offer prospects a lower price with the reason of pushing inventory to pay a tax bill, for your kid’s braces, or another tangible reason. Customers love that this makes you feel so much more human. Offer prospects a referral incentive. Offer prospects a smaller, more inexpensive product first to build trust. Offer prospects package deals. Offer to charge less for their first purchase if they become a repeat customer. Offer prospects extra incentives — longer warranties, free bonuses if ordered by a set date. Offer prospects financing options, if applicable. Offer prospects a bonus if they pay in full. Offer prospects special packaging or delivery. Offer prospects “name-your-own-price” incentives. Offer prospects comparative data or other comparison tools. Offer prospects a trade-up or upgrade to something they already have. Offer prospects additional, educational information to help them make the decision.

The options really are as limitless as you make it. You can use these or other ideas to find what works the best for your business, products/service and target market.

“By making it inviting, easy, informative, non-threatening, educational, inspiring and fun to do business with you, you’ll loft your company above the competition.” — Jay Abraham

