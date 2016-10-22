Jaheim threatens to beat down Charlamagne tha God for talking about his ‘press and curls’

R&B singer Jaheim said it is going to be on and popping just as soon as he sees New York radio show host Charlamagne tha God in public for talking about his new hairstyle and making Jaheim the “Donkey of the Day.”

Jaheim said he is going to knuckle up on Charlamagne and blacken his eye for going in on what the “Breakfast Club” cohost called a “press and curl,” and for foolishly arguing with Twitter users who were blasting Jaheim’s questionable coif choices. Listen in:

This is what Jaheim said he will do to Charlamagne just as soon as he sees him, according to his Twitter post:

Charlamagne thinks the whole thing is hilarious:

Charlamagne also let folks know who will be the prime suspect if he winds up missing:

Also On Atlanta Daily World: