Funniest Tristan Thompson-Khloe Kardashian memes after getting engaged

The reported Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian engagement sent shockwaves reverberating through both the sports and pop culture world.

According to multiple media outlets, the pair are getting married after dating for only two months. Thompson is a b-baller best known as LeBron James’ teammate on the Cleveland Cavaliers which just won the 2016 NBA championship. Kardashian is best known as, well, the sister of Kim Kardashian and for her proclivity for dating professional basketball stars and tall rappers like French Montana.

Thompson was already taking in some incoming fire for allegedly abandoning his girlfriend while she was very pregnant to be with Kardashian.

And get this: Thompson and Kardashian are already reportedly going to star in their own reality show

Social media is having a field day mocking the couple and injecting stinging barbs into this shocking relationship. Here are some of the funniest and pettiest memes and tweets.

My reaction to this Tristan Thompson news pic.twitter.com/JyohF2RiEq — B Taylor (@B_Tizzle910) October 21, 2016

Khloe Kardashian is the only rebound I wish Tristan Thompson never grabbed — Saint Pablo (@tellison20) October 21, 2016

