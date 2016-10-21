2nd Annual Disability Summit Today In Chicago

Happening today at the BlueCross and BlueShield of Illinois headquarters – 300 E. Randolph Street, Chicago – is the Second Annual Disability Inclusion Opportunity Summit.

Produced by the Chicagoland Business Leadership Network, the Disability Inclusion Opportunity Summit seeks to explore best practices and access resources that will bolster the region’s inclusion of disabled citizens in the marketplace, supply chain and workplace, according to a press statement.

More than one in 10 Illinoisans have a disability and represents a significant and untapped talent pool. To help reduce disparity the summit will highlight best practices and issues involving employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

A few of the corporate and business leaders expected to participate include: Walgreens Chief Diversity Officer, Steve Pemberton: President and CEO, Access Living – Marca Bristo: Commissioner from the Mayor’s Office of People with Disabilities – Karen Tamley, among others.

The event runs from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., open registration starts at 8:00 and the program begins at 8:45 a.m. sharp.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: