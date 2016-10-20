Fulton County Health Department observes Nat’l Breast Cancer Awareness Month

ATLANTA – The health promotion team of Fulton County’s Department of Health and Wellness (FCDHW) has been busy this month presenting a series of community health education talks on self-breast care and breast cancer prevention. The presentations explain what breast cancer is; describe related risk factors; and highlight the importance of self-breast exams and mammograms. The programs are being held at several senior centers throughout Fulton County and the Atlanta-Fulton Dogwood Branch library. The one-hour talks are FREE and open to the public.

Schedule of FREE Breast Cancer Awareness Presentations at Senior Centers, Public Library:

Monday, October 24, 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Location: Atlanta Fulton Public Library Dogwood Branch, 1838 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

Monday, October 24, 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Location: Quality Living Services Villa Center, 4020 Danforth Road, SW, Atlanta, GA 30331

Tuesday, October 25, 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Location: Hapeville Neighborhood Senior Center, 527 King Arnold St., Hapeville, GA 30354

Wednesday, October 26, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Location: Adamsville Green Apartments Center, 527 King Arnold Street, Hapeville, GA 30354.

Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths for women in the United States and in Georgia. Each year about 220,000 cases of breast cancer are diagnosed across the United States. This accounts for more than 40,000 deaths among women and 400 deaths among men, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Fulton County health promotion staff also makes presentations at community health fairs throughout the year. To see a complete schedule of health events, visit: http://www.fultoncountyga.gov/health-events. To schedule a health promotion presentation at your school, church or organization, contact Fulton County Senior Public Health Educator Angela Johnson: 404.612.4236 or Angela.johnson@fultoncountyga.gov.

