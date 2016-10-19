White Republican mayor allowed to resign following racist posts

WEST YORK, Pa. (AP) — The town council on Monday voted to accept the resignation of the Republican mayor after an uproar over racist posts on his Facebook page, including two depicting apes with captions referring to Democratic President Barack Obama and his family.

Democratic Council President Will Take over as Mayor

One image of a wagon full of orangutans referred to “moving day” at the White House. Another referred to lynching.

The West York borough council last week voted to censure Mayor Charles Wasko, who’s White, but had no power to throw him out of office. It voted unanimously on Monday to accept his resignation.

Democratic Council President Shawn Mauck will take over as mayor.

“I think Mayor Wasko missed a golden opportunity,” Mauck said. “He could have come out and apologized, and that would have been a signature move forward.”