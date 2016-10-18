‘RHOA’s’ Kandi Burruss’ baby daddy was charged with violence, cruelty to children

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss’ baby daddy was charged with assault and cruelty to children, the media is reporting.

Worse, Russell Spencer has reportedly a history of temper control issues that impacted the court proceedings against him in suburban Atlanta, RadarOnline reports:

The charges against Kandi Burruss‘s baby daddy don’t end with family violence and cruelty to children! RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal Russell Spencer also has a past charge for simple battery against his wife.

According to court papers obtained from the Gwinnett County Clerk of Court, Spencer was charged with two counts of simple battery on January 23, 2013 when he “did unlawfully intentionally cause physical harm to [the victim]” and “did unlawfully intentionally make physical contact of an insulting and provoking nature.”

The case was prosecuted as a felony because Spencer had a “prior family violence battery conviction.” The case was transferred to the Superior Court on March 13, 2013.

Back in 1996, he was charged with one count of battery and two counts of simple battery when he “did unlawfully intentionally cause substantial physical and visible bodily harm to [the victim] by grabbing her and throwing her onto a bed, causing red marks.”

He pled guilty to one count of battery and was not prosecuted for the two counts of simple battery.

He was sentenced to confinement in the Gwinnett County Correctional Institute for 12 months. The entire sentence was served on probation. He was ordered to pay $312.50 in fines.

The terms of the probation include performing five days of community service and to not have violent contact with the victim.

As Radar readers know, Spencer was charged with two counts of family violence battery on March 6, 2005 when he “caused visible bodily harm” to his wife by striking her. He was also charged with four counts of cruelty to children when their four kids who were under the age of 18 witnessed the battery.

The victim eventually confessed to actually fighting with a woman she was jealous of on the shoot of a music video, not Russell. To avoid the victim being charged with making a false report, Russell accepted a plea of “one count of cruelty in the third degree to children; misdemeanor charge; 12 months, all of which on probation; a $500 fine.”

He was not prosecuted for the other charges against him.

He was also charged with family violence battery and cruelty to children in the third degree against his wife and daughter in 2013. He pled not guilty and was not prosecuted.

Photos: Instagram

