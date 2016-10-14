Seniors: 5 simple secrets for overcoming gym intimidation

(BPT)—No one really relishes the idea of growing older and experiencing the health issues that can accompany aging. If there was one thing you could do to significantly improve your chances of staying mentally sharp, physically healthy and independent throughout your golden years, wouldn’t you do it?

Exercise has health benefits for people of all ages, and it’s especially important for seniors. Regular exercise can allow people 65 and older to live independently, reduce their risks of falling and breaking bones, and lower their chances of developing serious illnesses like cancer, heart disease, joint issues, diabetes and high blood pressure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Yet only about 40 percent of Americans between 65 and 74 meet physical activity guidelines, and activity levels decrease even more as people grow older, the CDC says.

“Everyone wants to discover the fountain of youth, that medicine or treatment or face cream that will keep them looking and feeling great well into old age,” says Brian Zehetner, director of health and fitness for Planet Fitness and co-author of “Working Out Sucks (And Why It Doesn’t Have To).” “But that secret has already been discovered. It’s exercise, and it works just as well for senior citizens as it does for people of any age group.”

1 2Next page »

Also On Atlanta Daily World: