Veteran group The Trebletones at First AME in Clairton

The Trebletones are still singing and praising God as they’ve always done for the past 56 years. On Oct. 9, the harmonizing gospel men’s group put on a show for the Steward Board, members and friends of First AME Church, located at 177 Mitchell Ave., in Clairton, during the church’s Praise by Songs concert.

The music and lyrics were a welcomed change from today’s contemparary style of Gospel singing; no doubt causing everyone to remember sounds and rythnms that were enjoyed by their grandparents. The crowd rocked, clapped, patted their feet and sang along as the group serenaded to the glory of God.

The Trebletones’ theme is “Go and Present Jesus in Songs.” The scripture is “I will sing unto the Lord as long as I live. I will sing praise to my God while I have My being,” from Psalms 104:33 (KJV).

