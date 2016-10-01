Shawty Lo tribute show added to A3C Festival and Conference

ATLANTA — Rapper Shawty Lo left as big a void in the game as the vast musical imprint he placed on the Atlanta hip hop scene. He may be gone prematurely, but his spirit and legacy lives on, and it shall burn brightly during the internationally-renowned A3C Festival and Conference.

A3C will facilitate the Shawty Lo Tribute Show Oct .7 at 7 p.m. on A3C’s Main Stage as part of the BET Music show with artists including Rick Ross, Royce 5’9”, Young Dolph and Stalley.

The A3C Festival and Conference will take place in Atlanta from Oct 5-9. (http://www.a3cfestival.com/conference).

Shawty Lo was tragically killed in a Sept. 21 car crash in South Fulton County on the outer edge of Atlanta. The rapper was a founding member of the hip-hop group D4L, which exploded on the hip hop and pop landscape with the No. 1 cut “Laffy Taffy.”

The tribute show for Carlos “Shawty Lo” Walker will feature performances from D4L members, Fabo, Stuntman, Mook B, Frontstreet, Braski and surprise guests.

“Shawty Lo put all the neighborhood together, and he got them out there playing basketball against each other,” Fabo said in a statement. “That was just crazy, how he could bring a lot of people together. He was a real one–genuine, genuine all the way to his core. That’s just basically it man, that’s all anybody can say about him. He was just genuine.”

According to A3C, D4L’s “Betcha Can’t Do It Like Me” is credited with popularizing snap music, which dominated the airwaves for years, and they created the Atlanta street anthem, “Geeked Up.”

The colorful and charismatic Shawty Lo also enjoyed a successful solo career with hit singles, “Dey Know” and “Dunn, Dunn.”

A3C added the Shawty Lo Tribute takes place one day before it celebrates the 20 Year Anniversary of Outkast’s ATLiens album as part of its 1996 Show. Mr. DJ (Outkast’s DJ/Producer) will be on the turntables, an all-star band and a collection of artists influenced by Outkast will perform ATLiens from front to back.

The artists performing ATLiens include:

Nappy Roots

Nick Grant

Kelechi, Skyzoo

Chase N Cashe

J-Live

Deante’ Hitchcock

Jace Two9

Ras Kass

Izzy Jone$

Chilly Chills

Scotty ATL

The Outfit

Michael Aristotle

3D Na’Tee

Forte Bowie

Phay, Goldyard

Yani Mo

Apollo Ali

Jaye Newton

Jack Preston

Jay Dot Rain

Clay James

