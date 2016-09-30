AT&T CEO supports ‘Black Lives Matter,’ gets standing ovation

Despite the fact that “Black Lives Matter” movement has been about fighting for racial equality and the cessation of police brutality and killings of unarmed black men and women, conservative outlets have twisted the meaning of the movement by denouncing the BLM as a racist organization – and even calling them black terrorist.

One powerful man who vehemently disagrees is AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson, who acknowledges that America is contaminated with virulent racial bias during the ERG Conference. Since the inception of the term, the powerful phrase has been thoroughly denounced and its originators ostracized and replaced with lukewarm, lame “All Lives Matter”, which illuminates the fact that white people collectively are not able or not willing to face injustice and inequalities that blacks face in this country.

“When the President says ‘God Bless America,’ we don’t say ‘Shouldn’t God bless all countries?’ And when a person struggling with what’s been broadcast in our airwaves says ‘Black Lives Matter,’ we should not say “All Lives Matter,” Stephenson said, according to usuncut.news.

When we talk about race, let’s begin the discussion with “Why?” Why does my colleague feel this way? If we could understand why, it’s so much more likely that we could begin to agree on what needs to be done. You guys are a model for America. Look around. It does not get any more diverse than this.”

Stephenson added that tolerance is just as bad as outright hatred.

“This is really important. I’m not asking you to be tolerant of each other. Tolerance is for cowards. Being tolerant requires nothing from you but to be quiet and not make waves, holding tightly to your views and judgments without being challenged. Do not tolerate each other. Work hard, move into uncharted territory and understand each other.”

as the CEO of a major corporation, he displayed courage in speaking out and calling for others to stand up for social justice issues instead of being passively tolerant. Stephenson, who has tens of thousands of employees of color, made quite the impression with his employees – the crowd couldn’t help but erupt in cheers. Hopefully, his message will spread much farther than this conference.

