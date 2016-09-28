ACE to Hold 3rd annual Speed Coaching Event for small-business owners

ATLANTA (September 21, 2016) – Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs Inc. will host its third annual Speed Coaching event on Monday, October 17, 2016, at Georgia Power’s Arkwright Auditorium located at 241 Ralph McGill Blvd. NE, Atlanta, GA 30308. Approximately 45 business and financial experts from the Atlanta area have volunteered to be coaches and offer their experience and insights.

Speed Coaching takes its name and structure from the traditional speed dating concept and adds an entrepreneurial twist. This fun, high-energy and informative evening is a one-of-a-kind interactive event in the Atlanta area. Held from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Speed Coaching enables each registered business owner to meet one-on-one with successful business leaders and expert coaches in 20-minute increments to discuss strategies and solutions for their businesses. The event’s focus is on financial preparedness and access to capital, both of which are critical elements to helping entrepreneurs move their businesses forward.

Registration is open now. The first 70 small-business owners, either male or female, who meet the following criteria will be accepted: They must have been in business for at least two years, and have more than $100,000 in annual revenue.

Coaching topics will include business planning, cash-flow forecasting, accessing capital, loan and financing options, credit reporting and more.

To register and participate as a small-business owner, click here. Early-bird registration, through Sept. 23, is $25. General registration, between Sept. 24 and Oct. 7, is $35 (limited availability). Late registration, between Oct. 8 and Oct. 12, is $45 (limited availability). Space is limited, so advance registration is required.

About Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs Inc. (ACE)

ACE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) that provides loans and business consulting services to help borrowers throughout metro Atlanta and North Georgia create and grow stable, sustainable businesses that generate jobs. ACE specializes in working with underserved populations, particularly women, minorities and low-income business owners, to help drive economic mobility and build stronger communities. Founded in 1999, ACE has loaned more than $36 million to entrepreneurs, which has created or saved more than 5,200 jobs in Georgia. As a nonprofit, ACE relies on operating and program grants and private contributions to support a portion of its budget. ACE has offices in downtown Atlanta and Cleveland, Ga., and an ACE Women’s Business Center in Norcross, Ga. For more information, visit www.aceloans.org.

About the ACE Women’s Business Center

The ACE Women’s Business Center provides a full range of services for women at all stages of business planning, implementation, and growth. It offers long-term classes, workshops, seminars, and one-on-one counseling. All services are offered in English and Spanish.

