Funniest Brad Pitt memes after Angelina Jolie filed for divorce

Brad Pitt is the object of national scorn and mockery after his longtime wife, fellow Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie, filed for divorce and claimed that Pitt has been abusing drugs, has an intolerable mean streak and is an unfit parent.

Social media has trampled Pitt from every conceivable corner of cyberspace with mocking memes and tweets, particularly showing sympathy to Jennifer Aniston whom Pitt cheated on and left for Jolie.

Take a look at the national beatdown Pitt is taking on social media. Here are some of the funniest:





If he cheated on someone else with you, he will cheat on you with someone else. #Brangelina pic.twitter.com/y3XNuP0C6h — Rachel Jade ♡ (@RJ_delacruz) September 21, 2016

jennifer aniston and karma right now pic.twitter.com/287oPnCHm0 — ㅤ (@httpjohansson) September 20, 2016

