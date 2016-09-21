Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority Chairman Steps Down

Jack Greenberg, Chairman of the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority (MPEA), announced that he is stepping down as the authority’s Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority owns McCormick Place, the largest convention center in North America, and during Greenberg’s four-year tenure, MPEA experienced success in its convention business, McCormick Square revitalization, and financial stability, including its expansion of the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place with new developments slated to open in 2017.

“Working alongside Jack to bring McCormick Square developments to life has been a pleasure,” said Lori Healey, CEO of MPEA. “He has been nothing short of a trailblazer in terms of thinking bigger for McCormick Place and all the potential that exists for McCormick Square, which will bring the buildings and the destination all into one identity.”

Greenberg served as the CEO of McDonald’s Corporation from 1998-2002 and has since become the Chairman of three other companies – Western Union Company, InnerWorkings Inc., and Quintiles Transnational Corporation. He also serves on the Board of Trustees for the Field Museum, the Institute of International Education, Cradles to Crayons, Choose Chicago, Navy Pier, Inc., and DePaul University where he previously served as Chairman.

“It has been an honor to serve as the Chair of MPEA and I thank Mayor Emanuel for the opportunity and for his extraordinary support and leadership in the transformation of MPEA and its current development projects,” Greenberg said. “I congratulate Lori Healey and her management team and the board of directors for their leadership in creating thousands of jobs and making MPEA a key economic driver for the City of Chicago and the State of Illinois.”

