Harold Washington Partners with Aon for Insurance Apprenticeship Program

Harold Washington College is partnering with Aon on a new insurance apprenticeship program for students.

Students enrolled in the program will receive free tuition towards receiving their two-year associate’s degree. The apprenticeship requires working 3.5 days per week while being enrolled full time at 12 credit hours.

In addition to paid tuition, apprentices also receive a competitive salary, full employee benefits, comprehensive on-the-job training, both a manager and mentor, and leadership exposure. They will also have the opportunity to continue on in their current roles after completing the program.

Harold Washington is hosting an informational this week on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. at Harold Washington College, room 1115, and a final session Oct. 12 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: