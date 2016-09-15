Chicago Urban League Hosts Water Collection Drive for Flint Residents

The Chicago Urban League is hosting a water collection drive for Flint, Michigan residents thanks to one of its mentoring students.

Emill Jackson with the National Urban League’s Project Ready Mentoring program came up with the idea and the Human Capital Division launched a water collection drive for the residents of Flint, MI Tuesday. The organization is collecting water, wipes, filters and donations now through the end of October for Flint citizens whose water was deemed insufficient for consumption 347 days ago.

“At the Urban League, we encourage and empower our youth to help make a difference,” Director of Human Capital Angela Hamilton said. “Ever since the idea was brought up to collect water for Flint, the students have taken this project and are running with it.”

The hashtag #DontForgetFlint will be used throughout the campaign to continue to shine light on the water crises where officials say the city may remain on filters for at least the rest of the year.

Drop-off locations for supplies and donations include the Chicago Urban League office at 4510 S. Michigan Ave. and the Human Capital office at 5147 S. Ashland Avenue. Donations will be accepted Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

On Saturday, Oct. 29 from 8:00a.m. – 3:00p.m., a special event will be held at the Chicago Urban League’s main office to receive any large shipments of water and donations. Students and staff will then travel to Flint Nov. 5 to deliver the supplies and donations.

“They’re excited,” Hamilton said. “It’s amazing how even as they face major challenges in their own communities, our children recognize the importance of helping others.”

For more information about the water collection drive, please contact CUL Youth Advocate Dion Hall at 773-602-3038 or dhall@thechicagourbanleague.org.