Idaho teenager pleads not guilty in locker room assault case

DIETRICH, Idaho (AP)— An 18-year-old high school student has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a Black teammate in an Idaho locker room.

Prosecutors say John R.K. Howard of Keller, Texas, and two of his football teammates sexually assaulted another student with a clothes hanger at Dietrich High School in southern Idaho, reported The Times-News.

Howard, who is White, is the only accused assailant being tried as an adult. Two others are facing charges in juvenile court for the Oct. 22 incident.

Howard pleaded not guilty Sept. 6 to a felony count of forcible sexual penetration by the use of a foreign object.

If convicted, Howard faces up to life in prison, a fine of as much as $50,000 and registration as a sex offender. A trial date has not yet been set.