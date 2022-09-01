PUBLIC NOTICE – REQUEST FOR BIDS

RFP for Hamilton Hills located at 2576 MLK JR Drive SW, Atlanta, GA.

BIDS DUE: September 29, 2022, at 2:00 pm

PRE-BID MEETING will be held on site on September 13, 2022, at 10:00 am.

PLANS: Hard Copies of plans available upon request and at subcontractor’s expense from Action Blueprint, www.actiondis.com OR for a link contact Linda at Lstache@gormanusa.com.

Contact Info: Linda Stache, Gorman & Company, Phone: 608-835-5177, Fax: 608-835-3667

CERTIFICATIONS: SBE/MBE/WBE/EBE/DBE/VBE and SECTION 3

Please note: This is a prevailing wage rate project.