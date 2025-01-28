School choice: A lifeline for Latino families in America

(NewsUSA) – Fifteen years ago, I made a life-changing decision: leaving my home country of El Salvador for America. Like so many immigrants, my goal was to provide more opportunities for my family. That journey, while challenging, shaped my path as an advocate for education and a voice for Latino families.

Today, I work to ensure that families, particularly those in underserved communities, have access to the tools and information they need to navigate their children’s academic options. For many Latino parents, finding the right school for their children is more than a choice; it’s a lifeline to hope, opportunity, and a better future.

Imagine arriving in a new country: you’re navigating a school system that is totally unfamiliar, in a foreign language, uncertain about the rules and processes, but determined to secure the best education for your child. This isn’t hypothetical for many Latino families; it’s their everyday reality.

One story that stays with me is about a Spanish-speaking mom in New Jersey. Her son, who is nonverbal and has a disability, struggled to get the support he needed at his local school. Unsure of her rights or where to turn, she reached out to our team for guidance. With the help of Spanish-language resources, a state advocate, and personalized support, she was able to advocate for her son effectively. Today, he is thriving in a school where he now receives the services he needs to succeed.

Her story is not unique. The organization I work with recently surveyed parents and found that 62% of Hispanic parents considered new school options for their children in the last 12 months. This shows the determination of many Latino families to ensure their children have access to the opportunities they deserve.

When talking to families like mine, there are four major barriers to educational success: language gaps, unfamiliarity with the K-12 system, economic struggles, and cultural differences.

Language is one of the biggest challenges. Limited English proficiency often prevents families from accessing resources or advocating effectively for their children. English language learners (ELLs) are frequently underrepresented or misidentified in special education programs, leaving their needs unmet.

Unfamiliarity with the U.S. education system creates additional hurdles. Many immigrant parents are navigating a system completely different from what they experienced in their home countries. This lack of knowledge can make enrollment, special education processes, or even understanding their rights overwhelming.

Economic struggles present yet another challenge. Many Latino families face financial instability, juggle multiple jobs, or lack reliable transportation, all of which limit their ability to access private tutoring, therapies, or other resources.

Cultural differences can further complicate matters. Stigmas around disabilities, for example, may discourage some families from seeking support, leaving children without vital services. This is where school choice becomes transformative. Families should have the ability to choose an educational environment that fits their children’s unique needs. Whether it’s a public school, charter school, private school, online program, or homeschooling, school choice empowers parents to make decisions that benefit their children the most.

This week is National School Choice Week (Jan. 26–Feb. 1) – an opportunity to highlight the impact of education options. It celebrates how families can take control of their children’s education and find schools that meet their aspirations, values, and priorities.

But progress doesn’t happen automatically. Schools need to hire bilingual staff, offer culturally responsive programs, and provide parents with clear, easy-to-understand information about their options. Resources like opcionesescolares.com, and the bilingual events during National School Choice Week are valuable in helping families navigate these choices.

Education has the power to change lives, not just for children, but for entire families and communities. By giving parents the ability to choose the best educational path for their children, we’re opening doors to opportunity, hope, and a brighter future.

Krissia Campos Spivey is the senior director of Conoce tus Opciones Escolares, a National School Choice Awareness Foundation project that helps U.S. families who speak Spanish explore their K-12 education options and choose a great school for their children. Krissia is Salvadoran-American and lives in Wake Forest, North Carolina.