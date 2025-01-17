Troy Vincent Takes the Lead as President of 100 Black Men of DeKalb County

photo courtesy of Nick Nelson Brandprenuer
For over three decades, The 100 Black Men of DeKalb County has been a local chapter of the 100 Black Men of America, Inc., dedicated to improving the quality of life within the community and enhancing educational and economic opportunities for African Americans. The organization empowers youth and strengthens the DeKalb County community through mentorship, education, and community leadership.
The 100 Black Men of DeKalb County will host their “State of the 100” President’s Inaugural Brunch on Friday, January 26, 2025, at Villa Christina, celebrating the installation of the new 2025 leadership administration with Troy Vincent as the new chapter president. The event will bring together prominent leaders, educators, and community advocates to discuss the future vision for DeKalb County’s youth and communities of color.
The highly anticipated brunch will feature Dr. Jamal Bryant, Senior Pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church; DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson; Superintendent Dr. Devon Horton; and esteemed journalist Monica Kaufmann Pearson as the Mistress of Ceremonies.
In addition to celebrating Mr. Vincent’s installation, the event will showcase upcoming projects, including a student empowerment initiative in Costa Rica, Youth Empowerment Breakfast, and ongoing partnership with McNair High School, to mention a few.
Working with the DeKalb Public School System, the Academy began in three schools: Snapfinger, Wadsworth, and Knollwood Elementary. Since its inception, the program has provided life-changing experiences, including a 2017 trip to Washington, D.C., where students toured Howard University, explored the city’s rich history, and met with U.S. Representative Hank Johnson. Meetings also inspired students with notable figures such as journalist Harold Bell and members of Howard University’s Collegiate 100.
Accomplishments Include:
- 30+ years of academic excellence and mentorship.
- Enrollment of 1,600 students in the Leadership Academy since its inception.
- Counseling students for college, trade schools, and military enrollment.
- A 30-year partnership with the DeKalb County School District.
- Scholarships provided to graduating seniors for advanced education.
- Community health and wellness initiatives.
- Sponsorship of holiday drives, food giveaways, and back-to-school events.
- Co-sponsorship of COVID-19 testing and vaccination drives.
- Collaboration with civic organizations to promote voter registration.