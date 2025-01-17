Troy Vincent Takes the Lead as President of 100 Black Men of DeKalb County

photo courtesy of Nick Nelson Brandprenuer

For over three decades, The 100 Black Men of DeKalb County has been a local chapter of the 100 Black Men of America, Inc., dedicated to improving the quality of life within the community and enhancing educational and economic opportunities for African Americans. The organization empowers youth and strengthens the DeKalb County community through mentorship, education, and community leadership.

The 100 Black Men of DeKalb County will host their “State of the 100” President’s Inaugural Brunch on Friday, January 26, 2025, at Villa Christina, celebrating the installation of the new 2025 leadership administration with Troy Vincent as the new chapter president. The event will bring together prominent leaders, educators, and community advocates to discuss the future vision for DeKalb County’s youth and communities of color.

The highly anticipated brunch will feature Dr. Jamal Bryant, Senior Pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church; DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson; Superintendent Dr. Devon Horton; and esteemed journalist Monica Kaufmann Pearson as the Mistress of Ceremonies.

The event will highlight key initiatives focused on mentorship, education, economic empowerment, and health and wellness, core pillars of the 100 Black Men organization. Attendees will hear directly from students impacted by the chapter’s programs, as well as powerful testimonies from parents and community leaders.

“The 100 Black Men of DeKalb County has been a pillar of support in our community for decades, and I am honored to step into this leadership role at such a critical time,” said Troy Vincent, President of the 100 Black Men of DeKalb County. “Our work is more essential than ever. This brunch is not only a celebration of our progress but also a call to action for continued community engagement and leadership.”

In addition to celebrating Mr. Vincent’s installation, the event will showcase upcoming projects, including a student empowerment initiative in Costa Rica, Youth Empowerment Breakfast, and ongoing partnership with McNair High School, to mention a few.

The 100 Black Men of DeKalb County was formed in 1991 by 14 businessmen who sought to create an organization in their community where they could devote their time and resources. Registered with DeKalb County as “The DeKalb County Chapter 100 Black Men of America, Inc.,” the chapter’s flagship program, the Leadership Academy, was conceptualized in 1992 to address the challenges faced by young African American boys in the community.

Working with the DeKalb Public School System, the Academy began in three schools: Snapfinger, Wadsworth, and Knollwood Elementary. Since its inception, the program has provided life-changing experiences, including a 2017 trip to Washington, D.C., where students toured Howard University, explored the city’s rich history, and met with U.S. Representative Hank Johnson. Meetings also inspired students with notable figures such as journalist Harold Bell and members of Howard University’s Collegiate 100.

Accomplishments Include:

30+ years of academic excellence and mentorship.

Enrollment of 1,600 students in the Leadership Academy since its inception.

Counseling students for college, trade schools, and military enrollment.

A 30-year partnership with the DeKalb County School District.

Scholarships provided to graduating seniors for advanced education.

Community health and wellness initiatives.

Sponsorship of holiday drives, food giveaways, and back-to-school events.

Co-sponsorship of COVID-19 testing and vaccination drives.

Collaboration with civic organizations to promote voter registration.

About Post Author