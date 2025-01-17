How Altruism and Philanthropy  Can Save the World 

By Santura Pegram

Most dictionaries, in this instance Merriam-Webster, define altruism (al-tru-ism) as 1: unselfish regard for or devotion to the welfare of others; 2: behavior by an animal that is not beneficial to or may be harmful to itself but that benefits others of its species.

In somewhat of a similar fashion, philanthropy (phi-lan-thro-py) is defined as 1: goodwill to fellow members of the human race; 2: (a) an act or gift done or made for humanitarian purposes. (b) an organization distributing or supported by funds set aside for humanitarian purposes.

Sadly, in today’s world where a growing number of people have lost their minds, moral compasses, and spiritual foundations as proven by the continual breakdown in every arena from the tapestry of family dynamics, to faith-based institutions, to neglected responsibilities of government, and every other sector; it’s not difficult to understand how most people have become so self-absorbed, apathetic, and heartless towards other human beings when we have had poor examples of leadership. Particularly by those who look down on the less fortunate, those who think one ethnic group is superior over others, and/or those who unexpectedly find themselves in situations out of their control and in need of a momentary helping hand or receptive spirit.

However, one sobering fact (that is often ignored) is that every one of us can be assured that sooner or later we will all likely be forced to endure one or more unexpected, overwhelming, hardship experiences in our lifetime that will land on you, rock your world, and seem to cripple you in every way, including those unimagined. Even if it is only briefly. In most cases, many people recover quickly, while other people never do. Situations like this not only demand your full attention but can also change the course of your future and that of one or more other people (including those you love).

In April of 2012, my one and only son was tragically killed at the age of 25. In June of 2012, my oldest brother (who despite being ill was trying his best to keep me uplifted during what I initially thought were my darkest days) died of throat cancer. Then, as if those two profound losses were not enough, in August of 2012 my elderly mother suffered a health crisis of her own and was forced to be placed on life support. As her POA (power of attorney), days later I was tasked with the dreadful decision of whether to keep her alive via the “machine” or remove her from intubation and allow her to naturally pass away. Reluctantly, I was led (spiritually) to dispute the unanimous advice and opinions of several different physicians who were responsible for her care and in favor of pulling the plug on her. Miraculously, thirteen days later she awoke from a coma to everyone’s surprise, went on to recover, and lived another eight grateful years.

While life dealt me a trilogy of emotionally shattering experiences over six months within one year that was far more painful than what most people encounter during their lifetime, what followed soon after revealed the depth of what immense stress can cause. After suffering from severe head and neck pain, the frequent inability to sleep properly, mediocre eating habits, and little exercise despite being a one-time stellar athlete, two years later I was diagnosed with acute hypertension which simultaneously led to me also being diagnosed with Stage 3 renal failure. Within weeks, multiple doctors were pushing for me to have a Fistula or Catheter surgically implanted in one of my arms, chest, or groin area. I refused and immediately went on to research alternative ways to improve my condition.

Over months of extensive reading and countless conversations with medical and nutritional experts all over the globe, I chose to go in a different direction than most other people would. I assembled a new team of physicians who were not fans of dialysis as a patient’s first or only option. Informed physicians who are acutely aware of the benefits of and who supported my desire to convert to primarily a plant-based diet regimen, frequent weekly exercise, and better ways to manage stress.

Interestingly, as my health initially began to reveal rollercoaster results over time, varying improvements oddly appeared after I began to focus more on engaging in meaningful acts that help make a difference in the lives of other people. Although I could have moved through life aimlessly or remained bitter towards the world over the loss of three of the most important figures in my life – especially my son – and my health challenges that followed, instead, I chose to use the overall experience as fuel to help me advocate for and to steer special projects on behalf of other people who have been forced to endure unfortunate circumstances of their own. Since my son was someone who enjoyed participating in community service/humanitarian-type endeavors while growing up due to being something I modeled for him, it was only natural for me to turn towards endeavors that come from my heart. Specifically, using relationships and challenging people to use their position or platform to help other people as opposed to playing a role in hindering them.

In the years that have passed, it has been incredibly fulfilling to participate in or spearhead several unique projects and campaigns that have encompassed altruism and philanthropic endeavors. From encouraging community members and business leaders to donate funds and/or in-kind services that enabled a 3-year-old drowning victim to have a funeral fit for a Princess, to helping to raise significant funds for the initial life-saving surgery on a child who was facing certain death due to a 16-pound tumor in her face, to taking the lead in a major project that built an ADA-compliant house for an amazing young wife-mother (who was forced to become a quadruple amputee and lost her unborn son due to a sepsis infection), the spirit of altruism and its kindred cousin philanthropy have allowed me to play a behind the scenes role in several endeavors for people who were initially total strangers to me.

No one truly knows who we are as a person or what we are capable of until we meet life’s challenges head-on and then we are suddenly put to the test. The American belief is that we should aspire to have more money, titles, degrees, possessions, and feed the beast of capitalism – but not in finding our life’s purpose and fulfilling it. Offering someone spare change from your pockets, agreeing to buy them a sandwich or complete meal and beverage for one day, or giving them a hand-me-down clothing item might make some people think they have accomplished a Nobel Peace Prize-deserving feat, but such gestures fall short in the eyes of our Creator. And, mere prayer without works produces nothing. So, instead of giving someone something to eat for a day, a turkey during the holiday season even though they might not have an oven or home to cook it in, or an old coat to wear, search for more impactful ways to deliver life-improving random acts of kindness that align with the necessities of people who are struggling in their moment. Step out of your comfort zone and ponder effective ways to uplift one or more people in need – especially someone who is a stranger and non-relative to you. Consider helping someone obtain a job, promotion, decent housing, or reliable transportation so they can feed themselves for a lifetime. Perhaps donate a few dollars to a legitimate cause that will reduce or eliminate a financial burden for someone who lacks what you possess. The world today is already overflowing with more than enough selfish buffoons and mean-spirited people who are headed towards regretful times when their eternal spirit arrives in the next realm.

Something you say and do to make someone feel that hope is an attainable thing can impact the life of another person in unknown ways. Find your passion…find your purpose…because they are BIGGER than any ego.

