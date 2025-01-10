Tina Knowles, Jhene Aiko & More Share Personal Impact Of Los Angeles Fires

Tina Knowles, Jhene Aiko, Kid Cudi, and other celebrities are sharing their personal experiences of loss and evacuation amid the severe wildfires in Los Angeles.

On Tuesday (January 7), severe wildfires began to engulf several parts of Los Angeles, leaving thousands of residents displaced and countless homes and businesses burned.

Aiko revealed on Instagram Thursday (January 9) that her family home “burned to the ground” amid the Los Angeles wildfires. The singer noted that she and her children, Noah Hasani, 2, whom she shares with rapper Big Sean, and Namiko Love, 16, are safe.

“Praying for everyone this morning,” Aiko wrote on Instagram. “those who lost their home, those who lost their life’s work, those who lost their life. praying for my city. praying for the wild life and lost pets. praying for the world 💙.”

Knowles, Beyonce’s mother, also took to social media on Thursday to share that she had lost her Malibu home.

“This is what I was looking at on my birthday this past weekend from my tiny little bungalow on the water in Malibu!” Knowles wrote, sharing a video of the ocean near her home. “It was my favorite place, my sanctuary , my sacred Happy Place . Now it is gone !! God Bless all the brave men and women in our fire department who risked their lives in dangerous conditions . We Thankyou for your dedication and bravery and for saving so many lives.”

Cudi informed his Instagram followers that he was safe after having to evacuate his home.

“If you have to evacuate, get out immediately. Don’t hesitate. Be safe, L.A. Love you guys,” the artist said via his Instagram Story.

Chrissy Teigen shared her feelings of fear on Instagram and said she was “packing” at home with her husband and singer, John Legend.

On Wednesday (January 8), Rapper D-Nice posted a photo of the wildfires from his roof deck.

“It’s truly heartbreaking out here in Los Angeles. I’m sharing this from my roof deck, witnessing the devastation around us,” D-Nice wrote on social media alongside the photo. “My family and I had to evacuate, and our thoughts are with everyone affected by these wildfires. We’re praying for safety and strength for all those impacted during this difficult time.”

Actress Holly Peete said she lost power amid the wildfires in Los Angeles.

“Los Angeles needs love and prayers right now. We need compassion and community… there are too many families-that we know personally who have lost their homes and/ or businesses and there is still no way to contain this fire until the wind stops,” Peete wrote on Instagram.

On Thursday, television host Shaun Robinson shared a fire update, saying she has her bags packed and is ready to evacuate if needed.

“Thank you to my family and friends who have been calling and texting to check on me. I love you dearly. I am good. I have my bags packed in case we have to evacuate. Please pray for the people of #PacificPalisades and #Altadena and all the areas that have been affected. If you are in a fire area, please download the @watchdutyapp! It gives up-to-date information on the fires, evacuation orders, etc. Stay safe!” Robinson wrote on Instagram.

