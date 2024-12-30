Exclusive: Brad James Discusses New Thriller, ‘Nothing Even Matters’

Brad James stars in Nothing Even Matters, currently streaming on Peacock. The film follows Travis Boyd, played James, who is paroled after being unfairly convicted. The fast-paced thriller leads to a web of crime and murder as James’ character seeks ways to discover the truth.

James recently spoke with ADW to share thoughts on his new project, Nothing Even Matters.

How were you introduced to this project?

So I did the story for this project, so it’s very close to me. J. Carter, who is the screenwriter for this movie, pinned a really, really fun script. He and I sat down, maybe 11 years ago, and kicked around the concept. I wanted to originally do a shoot up, bang, bang, action film. He came to me last year and said, ‘Brad, let’s make this movie.’

What was it like to have Peacock as a partner for this project?

It’s just an amazing home. When you’re on a streaming platform, you can now get directly into people’s homes. You can get your streaming services curtailed to the kinds of things that you want to watch and things you want to see. So it’s really special. It’s funny, I got into this business to make movies. I love big cinema, epic films, right. And over the years that I’ve been in this industry, things have changed. I’m just so glad to know I can still do what I love and use this medium to be able to reach people. And Peacock and the other streaming platforms have been really wonderful for being able to do that.

Did you have to train more for this film due to it being elements of martial arts and some physical moments?

So one thing in the fast paced world of filmmaking is that we don’t really get to do anymore, is take time to prepare for roles. I just had a film released this year, Shirley with Regina King for Netflix. And that was one of the few times I actually had time to prepare for a role. I say that to say these days you kind of have to stay ready. My wife asks why I’m always working out. And it’s because if these are the kinds of things that you want to do, you have to stay ready for them. Because you’re not going to get six months to a year to prepare unless you’re playing Superman. I had to prepare as a performer for the physicality side of it.

What do you want audiences to get from this particular project?

We want people to go on our adventure and have a great time. I got into this business, in particular, because everyone has things going on in their lives. We have things that are due, we have people who are depending on us. We’re depending on other people. So what I’d like to do with my sliver of time with an audience is take them out of their problems and draw them so deep into the journey that they can escape for 90 minutes or two hours. We have their attention and let them care about us and see how we overcome things and pull some inspiration out for yourself.

