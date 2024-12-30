Emerging 100 ATL Hosts ‘State of the Union: Black Men’s Brunch’

The Emerging 100 ATL proudly highlighted the critical issue of Black men’s mental and physical health at their recent, “State of the Union: Black Men’s Brunch,” partnering with VIIV Healthcare in Atlanta.

This impactful event fostered open discussions on essential topics, including sexual health, preventative care, mental wellness, and navigating health routines. Attendees also explored the importance of meditation and mindfulness as tools to protect mental health, manage stress, and achieve balance.

Through these discussions, the event aimed to empower Black men to take control of their health, break down the stigma surrounding mental health, and inspire others to do the same. The brunch featured a State of the Union presentation led by healthcare professionals, sharing key statistics and actionable insights to encourage attendees to:

Become more aware of their health.

Take proactive steps in their health journey.

Advocate for other men in their communities.

In addition to meaningful conversations, the event provided fellowship and a welcoming atmosphere, creating a safe space for connection, support, and actionable learning.

