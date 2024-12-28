Digital Daily

Isaac Hayes III Encounters Racist ‘Karen’ In Neighborhood: Watch

Isaac Hayes III, the record producer and son of Isaac Hayes, revealed he encountered a racist “Karen” on Christmas Eve.

Earlier this week, Hayes took to Instagram to share footage of his encounter with a white woman in his Atlanta neighborhood.

Video shows the woman asking Hayes what his name is and accusing him of driving too fast in the gated community. The woman hurled a “f**ck you” at Hayes spewing a racist remark.

“Why don’t you be white?” the woman appeared to ask in the video.

“Christmas Eve Karen: 🤪 I’ve never seen a Karen in the wild. Well tonight I had my first up close encounter with one. I stayed calm, I made no sudden movements and got away as quickly as I could, 😐” Hayes captioned the video on Instagram.

“Outside of preventing me from entering my community, cursing at me and telling me I should be “White”. It’s pretty surreal,” he continued. “White Supremacy is crashin out all 2025. Be safe.”

According to TMZ, Hayes said he initially spotted the woman waving her arms in the air and shouting and believed she was trying to flag him for help. Hayes stopped to speak with the woman, who then began her racist rant.

Hayes has reportedly declined to press charges against the woman since he never felt he was in physical danger.

