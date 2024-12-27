Elon Musk Is Reportedly Paid Subscriber To Racist, Pro-Apartheid X Account

Photo: Getty Images

Tech billionaire and Donald Trump ally Elon Musk is reportedly a paid subscriber to a racist account on X, formerly Twitter.

According to reports, Musk follows “Boer” (@twatterbaas), a pro-apartheid X account that has repeatedly shared content disparaging South Afirca’s Black population and calling for power to be returned to white Africans. Musk, who was raised in South Africa, also pays for Boer’s “bonus content and extra perks” as a subscriber.

A recent tweet from the account reads: “Africa [sic] has 54 countries, 1.487 billion people. On the Southern tip lays South Africa, with the largest Economy and best infrastructure. Guess what makes South Africa different from the rest of Africa? 4.6 million white people.”

Atrica has 54 countries, 1.487 billion people. On the Southern tip lays South Africa, with the largest Economy and best infrastructure. Guess what makes South Africa different from the rest of Africa?

4.6 million white people. pic.twitter.com/TBzxUDbC8k — Boer (@twatterbaas) December 23, 2024

The Boer account also previously shared content suggesting that South Africa was better off under racial apartheid and touted rape rates in “Black ruled” countries.

“Why do blacks like to destroy and break what white man made?” one tweet read.

“These racist blacks of #SouthAfrica to stop being selfish and transfer the strategical jobs and planning to us whites of this country,” another comment from the account states.

Musk is set to lead Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, an advisory task force focused on cutting federal spending. He has recently come under fire for his controversial comments on X, including last week when he praised Germany’s far-right AfD party, saying only it “can save Germany.”