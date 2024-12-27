African Elephant at Zoo Atlanta Picks Winner of 2024 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Msholo, a 34-year-old male African Elephant at Zoo Atlanta , predicted the winner of the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl between the No. 5 Seed Texas Longhorns and the No. 4 Seed, Big 12 Champion Arizona State Sun Devils.

Footage includes video of Msholo, one of three African elephants at Zoo Atlanta, making his pick, as well as comments from Zoo Atlanta Curator of Mammals Kenn Harwood.

The 57th annual Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl will ring in the new year from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta as the first college football game played in 2025. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on New Year’s Day and the game will be nationally televised by ESPN.

As part of the newly expanded, 12-team CFP, the winner of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl’s quarterfinal matchup will then advance to the semifinals.

This marks Arizona State’s first CFP appearance and its second trip to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. The Sun Devils’ only previous Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl was in 1970 when then No. 8 Arizona State defeated North Carolina 48-26.

Texas will make its first-ever appearance in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl after defeating Clemson in the first round of this year’s playoff.

Arizona State’s only previous meeting with Texas was in the 2007 Holiday Bowl where the Longhorns defeated the Sun Devils 52-34.