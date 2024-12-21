Biden Grants Clemency to BMF Co-Founder Terry ‘Southwest T’ Flenory

Photo: Getty Images

President Joe Biden has granted clemency to Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, a co-founder of the Black Mafia Family (BMF), 11 Alive reports.

Terry Flenory and his brother Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory were sentenced to 30 years in federal prison in connection to an international drug trafficking operation. Flenory was released from prison in 2020 due to leniency brought on by the pandemic and was ordered to serve the rest of his sentence on house arrest.

Biden commuted Flenory’s sentence as part of his larger initiative to pardon those who were placed in home confinement during the pandemic.

Flenory celebrated his clemency in an Instagram post, sharing a photo of his papers and a video of him cutting off his house arrest device.

“It’s been a journey, but prayer and unwavering faith beyond mere human comprehension got us to this point,” Flenory said.

Flenory and his brother’s case is highlighted in the Starz television series BMF. Though Big Meech wasn’t pardoned, he was transferred in October to a residential reentry program in Miami to serve the remainder of his sentence.