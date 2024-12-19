Fani Willis Disqualified From Trump’s RICO Case By Georgia Court Of Appeals

Fani Willis and her office has been disqualified from prosecuting Donald Trump and co-defendants over the alleged attempted steal of the 2020 Election. The Georgia Court of Appeals made the ruling today, overturning a previous ruling from another judge.

The Georgia Court of Appeals stated, “While we recognize that an appearance of impropriety generally is not enough to support disqualification, this is the rare case in which disqualification is mandated and no other remedy will suffice to restore public confidence in the integrity of these proceedings,” the court wrote in Thursday’s opinion. We cannot conclude that the record also supports the imposition of the extreme sanction of dismissal of the indictment.”

In dissent, Judge Benjamin Land wrote, “It is not our job to second guess trial judges or to substitute our judgement for theirs. We should resist the temptation to interfere with that discretion, including its chosen remedy, just because we happen to see things differently. Doing otherwise violates well-established precedent, threatens the discretion given to trial courts, and blurs the distinction between our respective courts.”

The dismissal stems from Willis alleged relationship with Nathan Wade, a former special prosecutor.

n early January, Judge Scott McAfee gave Trump a gift after Willis’ relationship became the focus of the case.

On Jan. 9, Ashleigh Merchant, the lawyer for Trump’s co-defendant Michael Roman, issued a motion to have Roman’s charges be dismissed, citing that Willis’ alleged personal relationship with Nathan Wade should disqualify her from continuing to prosecute the case. She claimed that Willis benefited from the salary by engaging in an intimate relationship and going on vacations with Wade.

All of a sudden, Georgia’s biggest trial in the state’s history became a soap opera and spectacle.

Willis was able to avoid testifying in a divorce hearing after Wade reached a temporary settlement in his divorce of Joycelyn Wade. In court filings, Willis revealed that she had a personal relationship with Wade, but said there was no conflict of interest when it came to the Trump RICO case. The two revealed that they did not engage in a personal relationship until 2022. They also claimed that at no point were funds misused to enhance their lifestyle.

One month after Willis’ viral testimony, Judge McAfee ruled that there was no evidence that Willis benefitted from a relationship with Wade. However, he ruled that Willis or Wade would have to step down, and of course, Wade sent his resignation within hours.

Willis will likely challenge today’s ruling.

