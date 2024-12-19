Atlanta City Council Member Andrea L. Boone Joins Rapper Quavo at Second Annual Huncho Farms Holiday Farmers Market

Atlanta City Council member Andrea L. Boone will join recording artist and The Rocket Foundation founder Quavo for the 2nd Annual Huncho Farms Holiday Farmers Market at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church, 534 Fairburn Rd. NW, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sponsored by the Quavo Cares Foundation, the holiday farmers market will serve over 300 Southwest Atlanta families with fresh groceries to prepare the perfect meal for the holidays. In addition to the farmers market, attendees can enjoy holiday cooking workshops presented by local chefs as well as activities for the whole family.

“I’m so grateful that Quavo and the Quavo Cares Foundation chose this community for their Huncho Farms event this year. This neighborhood is situated in a food desert, where a vast number of grandparents are raising their grandchildren,” said Council member Boone. “This farmer’s market style food drive will assist many hard-working people who deserve to have healthy fresh food and vegetable options this holiday season. Thanks to the generosity of the Quavo Cares Foundation, our residents will enjoy a beautiful Christmas dinner.”

The Atlanta City Council is the chief policy-making body for the City of Atlanta. It acts by considering and enacting all laws that govern the City. The Council also approves the operating and capital budgets for the City as recommended by the mayor, and it continually monitors revenues and expenditures for local government operations. The Atlanta City Council reviews and has the final say on many land-use and zoning matters. Major economic development projects for the City also fall under the council’s consideration

