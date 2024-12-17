B.E.S.T. Academy to Rename School in Honor of the Late Thomas W. Dortch Jr.

B.E.S.T. (Business Engineering Science Technology) Academy will honor civic and community leader, the late Thomas W. Dortch, Jr., by renaming the school “The B.E.S.T. Academy at The Thomas W. Dortch, Jr. Institute” on Tuesday.

The school’s renaming ceremony will honor the contributions and legacy of Dortch, a longtime member and former chair of the 100 Black Men of Atlanta, Inc. and of the 100 Black Men of America’s national board of directors. The renowned mentoring program has been a staunch supporter of B.E.S.T. Academy, a single-gender, STEM (Science Technology Engineering Mathematics) school for boys in grades 6-12, which opened in 2007.

Dortch, who passed away in February 2023 at the age of 72, dedicated nearly 20 years of his professional career working in government, representing the interests of small businesses, minorities, and other marginalized individuals. He became Chief Executive Officer of the consulting firm TWD, Inc. and Atlanta Transportation Systems, Inc., a paratransit company in Fulton County. He also won numerous awards highlighting his achievements, including a Presidential Citation for volunteerism, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Distinguished Service Award, and the Concerned Black Clergy’s Salute to Black Fathers Leadership Award.

