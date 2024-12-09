2024 Democracy Forum: Obama Foundation Tackles Pluralism and Unity

Photo: Getty Images

The third annual Democracy Forum kicks off today (December 5), with a powerful agenda focused on pluralism—the idea that a diverse society can thrive through understanding and collaboration. Hosted by the Obama Foundation in Chicago, Illinois, the Forum brings together changemakers, cultural leaders, and political representatives to explore how embracing differences can strengthen democracy and build a better future.

The day opens with a welcome from Valerie Jarrett, CEO of the Obama Foundation, emphasizing the need for pluralism in a polarized world. This sets the stage for lightning talks from experts across various fields, followed by stories of pluralism in action, showcasing leaders who’ve cultivated unlikely coalitions for change.

A panel featuring Kansas State Representatives Brandon Woodard and Tory Marie Blew will dive into how pluralism shapes governance, while cultural voices like Ryan Reynolds and Reyna Roberts will examine how shared experiences foster belonging.

The Forum culminates with President Barack Obama taking the stage to highlight the transformative power of pluralism. In a keynote conversation with Berto Aguayo, he will reflect on how diversity can be a cornerstone of democracy. Later, he will moderate a discussion with young leaders like Manu Meel and Nika Kovǎc, who will share their on-the-ground experiences of bridging divides to create meaningful impact.

The Democracy Forum begins at 1 pm ET (12 pm CT). To tune in virtually, click HERE.