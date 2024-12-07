Digital Daily

Lil Baby Releases New Video ‘Touchdown’ Ahead Of Atlanta Show

  • A.R. Shaw, Executive Editor

Lil Baby recently released his new video “Touchdown.” Directed by Gerald Victor, the video takes on a sports theme as Lil Baby takes on the role of quarterback, leading his team to a triumphant victory.

On “Touchdown,” Lil Baby raps, “Run it up, bought my sisters them new houses, I’m the one, it ain’t nothing the two ’bout me (GOAT).”

This weekend, Lil Baby will celebrate at the State Farm Arena for his “Lil Baby & Friends concert.” The sold-out show will feature Baby performing from his storied discography, including blockbuster names blazing the stage alongside him.

Last month, Baby teased the forthcoming collaborators on his highly anticipated album, including Future, Young Thug, Rod Wave, and more.

He also kept his fans on high alert with more buzzy and noteworthy collaborations. Billboards in Los Angeles, New York, Houston, Atlanta, and Chicago have read: “Whatever Wham Say Goes,” referring to Young Thug’s famous tweet from last June.

View video below:

