Congress Honors Shirley Chisholm with Congressional Gold Medal for Trailblazing Legacy

In 1972, Chisolm made history as the first Black candidate and the first woman to seek the Democratic presidential nomination.

By Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

@StacyBrownMedia

U.S. Senator Laphonza Butler (D-Calif.) and Representative Barbara Lee (D-Calif.-12) announced the passage of bipartisan legislation awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to the late Shirley Chisholm, a pioneer in American politics and the first Black woman elected to Congress in 1968. The Shirley Chisholm Congressional Gold Medal Act will now head to President Joe Biden for his signature.

The bill, introduced in the Senate by Senators Butler and Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and in the House by Rep. Lee, received widespread bipartisan support. The legislation recognizes Chisholm’s extraordinary contributions to American society, including her advocacy for racial and gender equity, low-income communities, and her historic 1972 presidential campaign.

“Shirley Chisholm’s courageous leadership opened doors for countless others and redefined what was possible in American politics,” said Butler. “This medal is a tribute to her unwavering dedication to justice and equality.”

Lee, a protégé of Chisholm, spoke eloquently about the significance of the honor. “As the first Black woman elected to Congress and the first to run for president from a major party, Shirley Chisholm’s legacy is unparalleled. Her motto, ‘Unbought and Unbossed,’ continues to inspire leaders today,” Lee said.

During her seven terms representing New York’s 12th Congressional District, Chisholm introduced more than 50 pieces of legislation and was a vocal advocate against the Vietnam War. In 1972, she made history as the first Black candidate and the first woman to seek the Democratic presidential nomination. Though her campaign faced significant barriers, including exclusion from televised debates, Chisholm’s run was a symbolic act to pave the way for future diverse candidates.

“I ran because someone had to do it first,” Chisholm wrote in her book, The Good Fight. “The door is not open yet, but it is ajar.”

Chisholm’s legacy was recalled in New York, where officials recently commemorated her 100th birthday on November 30. Vice President Kamala Harris, whose historic 2024 presidential bid followed in Chisholm’s footsteps, routinely paid homage to Chisholm. “So many of us stand on her broad shoulders,” Harris said. “Let us continue to speak truth to power and fight for equality and justice for all.”

The Congressional Gold Medal is the highest honor Congress bestows, and Chisholm’s recognition follows her posthumous receipt of the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama in 2015. Senators and representatives across party lines lauded the legislation, with Senator Susan Collins (R-Maine) calling Chisholm “an inspiration for millions” and Senator Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) highlighting her role as a “catalyst for progress.”

Chisholm’s life began in Brooklyn, New York, where she was born Shirley Anita St. Hill on November 30, 1924. She graduated cum laude from Brooklyn College and earned a master’s degree from Columbia University while working as an early childhood educator. Her political career began in 1964 with her election to the New York State Legislature, followed by her historic win in Congress four years later.

“Shirley Chisholm was a fighter who shattered glass ceilings and inspired generations,” said Warnock. “Her life’s work reminds us of the power of representation and the need to continue her fight for equity.”

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., of which Chisholm was a member, expressed pride in her legacy. “Her unbought and unbossed spirit guides our work today,” said Elsie Cooke-Holmes, the sorority’s international president.