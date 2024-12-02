H. J. Russell and Company’s Holistic Modular Construction Leads in Experience Benefiting the Aviation Industry 

Russell is the only company in North America to serve as program managers, construction managers, and construction managers at risk for modular build aviation projects

H. J. Russell & Company (Russell), one of the largest minority and family-owned, private real estate development and construction services firms in the United States, has made aviation infrastructure history by being the first firm in North America to work on modular construction projects at two domestic airports from program management (PM), construction management (CM) and construction management at risk (CMaR) perspectives. With Russell’s more than 70-year history in building and working within airport environments, they are helping airports efficiently build inspiring gateways to the world with this innovative approach to building in an airport environment.

“Having PM, CM and CMaR experience allows us to come to projects with a holistic view and the keen ability to problem solve in this complex environment,” said Yasmine S. Antoine, Esq., Chief Operating Officer, Russell. “Having these perspectives is extremely beneficial to future clients because we can assess, plan, and develop solutions from key learnings and hands-on experience from some of our most complex modular build projects to date.”

$1.4 billion expansion and widening of Concourse D , the oldest concourse at the world’s busiest airport. The goal is to expand Concourse D to include additional gates while reducing the impact of gate closures and preserving and enhancing revenue generation during the construction period. The next major milestone includes transporting the second set of building modules to the North Pier in January 2025. The most recent project, which started in the spring of 2024, where Russell serves as the program manager, is the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport’s, the oldest concourse at the world’s busiest airport. The goal is to expand Concourse D to include additional gates while reducing the impact of gate closures and preserving and enhancing revenue generation during the construction period. The next major milestone includes transporting the second set of building modules to the North Pier in January 2025.

“By using modular construction, we’ve been able to reduce the total gate downtime by 46 months,” said Curtis Wilson, PMP, Vice President of Transportation & Infrastructure, Russell. “By reducing gate downtime, the project will avoid potential revenue losses estimated at approximately $400 million while improving the overall customer experience.”

The company’s first modular build project, completed in 2022, was Dallas Fort Worth International Airport gates C35-C39, known as The High C Gates. These gates encompass 80,000 square feet and accommodate American Airlines’ domestic flights with narrow-body aircraft or regional jets.

Russell was a joint venture partner for the design-build of the airport project that demolished and rebuilt the Terminal C High C Gates in historic and innovative fashion. The prefabricated modules, weighing 900,000 pounds, were made of steel frames, glass walls, concrete floors, and insulated metal panels, along with roofs made of concrete and poly-iso roof membrane. Upon completion, each module was lifted and moved approximately one mile across the airfield, navigated underneath the existing Skylink guideway, and then placed at its final location at Terminal C.

The new High C Gates are nearly 30 percent larger than other DFW gates. The space offers a focus on technology and sustainability, including dynamic self-tinting glass on the 16-foot-tall windows, smart restrooms, and a variety of video screens for wayfinding and airport information.

“The benefits of modular construction within high-traffic, high-revenue environments like airports are being able to conduct the seamless transformation of the space without interrupting day-to-day operations, allowing us to successfully navigate around passenger traffic,” said Damian Lee, General Manager, Russell (Texas). “We pride ourselves on mastering some of the most complex projects in the industry, and with modular construction, we have to contend with and flawlessly execute logistics and coordination, regulatory compliance, and integration with existing infrastructure.”

Russell has aviation project experience in Atlanta, Nashville, Miami, Seattle-Tacoma, Houston, Austin, Dallas – Ft. Worth, Los Angeles, and New York (JFK). Through its sister company, Concessions International, LLC, they operate 25 airport concessions, representing 24 brands in eight airports throughout the country and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

www.hjrussell.com to learn more about the firm. Founded in 1952, H. J. Russell & Company is one of the largest minority-owned real estate development and construction services firms in the United States. A multi-faceted organization providing integrated solutions and an exceptional customer experience, Russell has developed, designed/built, renovated, and managed some of the nation’s most complex and high-profile projects involving multiple stakeholders and requiring exceptional diplomacy and skill. Visitto learn more about the firm.

