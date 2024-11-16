Atlanta Daily World

Released in 2009, the film “The Princess and the Frog” celebrates the rich music and culture of New Orleans. The film portrays the resilience of Black families and emphasizes how a shared love for food can bridge gaps and connect people.

Disneyland welcomed guests and the press to attend a grand opening ceremony where attendees visited New Orleans Square and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Celebrating the culture and spirit of this music-loving land, guests enjoyed classic attractions, authentic dining, entertainment, shopping, and more. The land features fresh additions inspired by Tiana’s story from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “The Princess and the Frog,” including Eudora’s Chic Boutique featuring Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets retail shop and her restaurant, Tiana’s Palace.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure ride replaced Splash Mountain and was inspired by Disney’s first Black Princess. Music and signs convey the message of inclusivity—“Everyone is welcome!”—surrounding the water ride. “We wanted to give that feeling for everyone coming off of the ride, we are better together,” says Josef Lemoine, senior story editor at Walt Disney Imagineering. “The story as a whole is all about getting everybody together and also to find those individuals who might be overlooked.”

Released in 2009, the film “The Princess and the Frog” celebrates the rich music and culture of New Orleans. The film portrays the resilience of Black families and emphasizes how a shared love for food can bridge gaps and connect people. Disneyland guests can now experience a continuation of this storyline as they ride through Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The initial planning for this ride started back in 2019. “Then the world changed,” said Carmen Smith, a senior vice president who heads inclusion strategies for Disney Imagineering, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic and the murder of George Floyd.

“Life lets you know when it’s time for something to give birth to a concept, and it was without hesitation that leadership came together and said, you’ve been working on it; you’ve got an idea. Let’s move forward on this.”

Disney’s commitment to keeping up with the times is clear in attractions like Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which shows they’re listening to their audience. With the increasing demand for unique experiences, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure gives Disney an edge over other amusement parks across the country. Bring your family and friends to Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resort to experience this new ride and exciting cultural experience.